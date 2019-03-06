Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Living Legacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Living Legacy


2016 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Living Legacy Notice
Create new life from ashes

Plant a memorial tree at the Wellington Memorial Forest and create a place of peaceful remembrance.

The Living Legacy treatment converts your loved one's ashes into a beautiful living memorial tree.

As an alternative to scattering or storing ashes you can now plant a living landmark that lets their essence live on.

Living Legacy memorial trees connect the people you love to the beauty life has created.

Call us today to secure your place 0456 762 879

Visit www.livinglegacyforest.com

Living Legacy Forest

[email protected]
Published in Bunbury Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.